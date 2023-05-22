1623 Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

1623 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.0% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.89. 946,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average is $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.