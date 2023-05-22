1623 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 41,365 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

1623 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Callon Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 234,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 878,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum



Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

