151,207 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 565,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $7.89. 104,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,332. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 31,557 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $202,911.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,059,507 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,630.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also

