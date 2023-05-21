Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.82. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.