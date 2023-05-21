Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.12. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.