Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0235 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $372.94 million and $8.79 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,552,668,337 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

