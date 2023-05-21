YS Biopharma (YS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 712 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.58 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.38 billion $30.82 million -3.42

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

YS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YS Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 591 880 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 310.63%. Given YS Biopharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YS Biopharma rivals beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

