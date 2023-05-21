York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

York Water Price Performance

York Water stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. York Water has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $603.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. York Water had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

York Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 295.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 148.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

