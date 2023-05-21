yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.75 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $6,675.26 or 0.24555132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $220.14 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,979 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

