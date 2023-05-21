XML Financial LLC Sells 724 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average is $233.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

