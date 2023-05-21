XML Financial LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

