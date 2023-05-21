Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XRX. TheStreet raised Xerox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xerox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 70,439 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

