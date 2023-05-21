WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Takes $12.64 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,526,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,124,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. The company has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

