WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,401,000. Diageo accounts for 2.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $178.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.