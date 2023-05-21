WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 240,000 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

