Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

WSR stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $425.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.