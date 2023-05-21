WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
WHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 32,213 shares of company stock valued at $391,895 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance
Shares of WHF opened at $11.66 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.25.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.84%.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
Read More
