WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $697,815.33 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $23.02 million and $697,815.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00341482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000696 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

