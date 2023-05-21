Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

