Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance
Shares of WSTRF stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.72.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
