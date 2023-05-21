Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

Shares of WSTRF stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.72.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

