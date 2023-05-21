Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IGI opened at $16.32 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
