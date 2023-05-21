Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IGI opened at $16.32 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

