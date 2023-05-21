Weik Capital Management Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.