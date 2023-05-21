Weik Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $198.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,527. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.84.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

