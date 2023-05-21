Weik Capital Management Buys 120 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.44. 3,873,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.