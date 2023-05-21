Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,168,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

