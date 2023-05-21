WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $192.44 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average of $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WD-40 by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after buying an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

