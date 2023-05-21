WAXE Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $40,622.58 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.32 or 0.00213168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.