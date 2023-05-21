VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109.26 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $109.26 million and approximately $399,781.58 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,290,062,123,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,499,857,513 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.