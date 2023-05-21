Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.35 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

