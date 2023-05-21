Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $98,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

