Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

