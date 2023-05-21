Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Lessened by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,270,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,146 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 6.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $140,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertiv by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

