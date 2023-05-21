Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $30,401.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,789.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00345344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00560929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00428782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,800,685 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

