Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $26,602.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,244.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00340105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00553144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00429463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,793,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

