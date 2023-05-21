Verge (XVG) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Verge has a total market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,767.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00345371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00561132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00067195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00427841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,451,100 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,451,107 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

