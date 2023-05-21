Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.38 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $45.38 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008262 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.