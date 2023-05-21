Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $384.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.26. The stock has a market cap of $292.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

