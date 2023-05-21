Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $284.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

