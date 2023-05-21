USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $982,515.37

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $90.08 million and $982,515.37 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,164.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00428168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00128483 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00024872 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

