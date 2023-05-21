United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Insider Activity

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,685. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Stories

