United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). United Fire Group had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $260.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $149,465 in the last ninety days. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,404 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

