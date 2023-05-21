Uniswap 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.84 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00019370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $27.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00344439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.26782915 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 679 active market(s) with $25,361,054.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

