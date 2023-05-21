Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Raised by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

