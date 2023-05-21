Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UNB opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Union Bankshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Bankshares (UNB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.