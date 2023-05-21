Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

