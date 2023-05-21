U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.02

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as low as $14.64. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 2,557 shares trading hands.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

