Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRMK. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

