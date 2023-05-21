Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE TTP opened at $26.45 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

