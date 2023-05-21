TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Raises Dividend to $1.46 Per Share

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

TORM has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of TORM stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. TORM has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, Danske raised shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TORM by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.