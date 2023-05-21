TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.14.

TopBuild Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.



