Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $8.63 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.30 billion and $8.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00006872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,873.32 or 1.00024021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.88280121 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,895,189.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

